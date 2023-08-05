Skillz’s (SKLZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Skillz Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 417,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,129. Skillz has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 145.87%. The business had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
