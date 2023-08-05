Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CREG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.86.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
