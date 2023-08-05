Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.86.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

