Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans $0.46 Semi-annual Dividend

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.58 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

