Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,804,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,422,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

