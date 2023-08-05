Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.84. 4,095,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,508. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

