SouthState Corp Buys 5,230 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.29.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.15. 963,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $421.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

