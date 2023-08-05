SouthState Corp Has $4.21 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,189. The company has a market cap of $465.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.77 and a 200 day moving average of $485.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

