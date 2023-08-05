SouthState Corp Sells 6,454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 4,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.30. 11,533,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.