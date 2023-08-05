SouthState Corp Sells 81,370 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,370 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. 30,768,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,395,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.