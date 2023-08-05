SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.18. The company had a trading volume of 663,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

