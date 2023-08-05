SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. 1,870,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

