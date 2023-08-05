SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.50

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 58329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $779.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.