SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

