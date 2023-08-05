Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.33. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.