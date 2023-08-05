Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

