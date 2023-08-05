Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 5,377,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,749. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

