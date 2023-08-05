Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SAVE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,908. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
