Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,908. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.