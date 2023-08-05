Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.68-2.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,276. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

