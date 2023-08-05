STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 1,145,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,943. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

