Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.