Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.