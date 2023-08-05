Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of Apollo Medical worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Apollo Medical Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

