Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $15.29 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,524. The company has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

