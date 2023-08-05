Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $69.91. 11,255,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,810 shares of company stock worth $10,095,380. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

