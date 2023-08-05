Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,049 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 4,529,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,161. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

