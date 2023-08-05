Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69,884 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.29. 453,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

