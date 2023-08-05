Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of PZA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. 408,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.24.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
