Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 162,165 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,165 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.43. 1,200,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

