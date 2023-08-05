Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

