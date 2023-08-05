Stephens Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

