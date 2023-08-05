Stephens Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
