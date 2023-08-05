Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

