STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $258.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STE. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.01. The stock had a trading volume of 451,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

