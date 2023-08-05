STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.87% of STERIS worth $165,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 185.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

