Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $39.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 831,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

