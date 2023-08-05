Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.1 %

SHOO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 831,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,107. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

