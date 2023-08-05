Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $37.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 831,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,107. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

