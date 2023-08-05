Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $81.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of COLM opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear



Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

