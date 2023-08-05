Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $35.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NUS opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

