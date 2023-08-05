StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
