StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

