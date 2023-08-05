StockNews.com Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

