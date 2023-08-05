StockNews.com Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RadNet stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. RadNet has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,070,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RadNet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RadNet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RadNet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

