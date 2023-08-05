StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.
StoneCo Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 3,940,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,097. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
