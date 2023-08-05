StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 3,940,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,097. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

