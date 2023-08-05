Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.
Stoneridge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 249,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $658.86 million, a PE ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.