Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 249,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $658.86 million, a PE ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

