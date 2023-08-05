Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 384,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 134,382 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $31.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,632,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.