Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25-10.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.45 EPS.

SYK stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,322. Stryker has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

