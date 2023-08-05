Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 4.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9,723.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 160,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,599,000.

Shares of IGM traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day moving average of $349.81. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

