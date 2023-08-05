Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,682. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

