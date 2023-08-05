SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.23. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 112,602 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday.
SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72.
SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.