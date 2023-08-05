Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 16,495,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,962. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

