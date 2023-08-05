Susquehanna Increases Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $29.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TRN opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Industries
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.